Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.44%

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $13.73, down -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.82 and dropped to $13.515 before settling in for the closing price of $13.69. Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has traded in a range of $9.90-$14.62.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.60%. With a float of $153.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.40 million.

In an organization with 3600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +10.07, and the pretax margin is +7.90.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Mueller Water Products Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 47,519. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,189 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 376,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,578 for $11.73, making the entire transaction worth $147,540. This insider now owns 115,618 shares in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 74.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.01. However, in the short run, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.77. Second resistance stands at $13.95. The third major resistance level sits at $14.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.34. The third support level lies at $13.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.13 billion has total of 156,264K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,247 M in contrast with the sum of 76,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 314,800 K and last quarter income was 22,500 K.