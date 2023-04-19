Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is -7.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $3.93, down -0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $3.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.95. Over the past 52 weeks, NR has traded in a range of $2.38-$4.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 1.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.50%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1540 workers is very important to gauge.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 172,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,251 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $20,899. This insider now owns 76,046 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

The latest stats from [Newpark Resources Inc., NR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was inferior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.08. The third major resistance level sits at $4.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.78. The third support level lies at $3.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 341.83 million has total of 86,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 815,590 K in contrast with the sum of -20,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 225,160 K and last quarter income was 8,990 K.