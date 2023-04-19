No matter how cynical the overall market is 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) performance over the last week is recorded -8.10%

On April 18, 2023, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) opened at $9.45, lower -3.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.46 and dropped to $9.04 before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. Price fluctuations for DDD have ranged from $7.02 to $14.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -3.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -137.80% at the time writing. With a float of $127.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2032 employees.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 73,120. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 7,787 shares at a rate of $9.39, taking the stock ownership to the 178,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $95,000. This insider now owns 569,181 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 36.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.35 in the near term. At $9.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.51.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

There are currently 130,356K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 538,030 K according to its annual income of -123,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,730 K and its income totaled -25,690 K.