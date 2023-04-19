No matter how cynical the overall market is Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) performance over the last week is recorded 1.37%

On April 18, 2023, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) opened at $82.91, lower -1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.91 and dropped to $79.89 before settling in for the closing price of $82.76. Price fluctuations for ASND have ranged from $61.58 to $134.52 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 101.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.50% at the time writing. With a float of $57.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

In an organization with 797 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.77, operating margin of -1097.85, and the pretax margin is -1094.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1139.63 while generating a return on equity of -95.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.49 and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 26.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.64. However, in the short run, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.83. Second resistance stands at $84.38. The third major resistance level sits at $85.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

There are currently 57,152K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,920 K according to its annual income of -614,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,300 K and its income totaled -216,910 K.