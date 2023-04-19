No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.58%

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $12.01, down -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $11.84 before settling in for the closing price of $12.03. Over the past 52 weeks, DX has traded in a range of $10.60-$17.06.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -1.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.20%. With a float of $45.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 97,280. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $12.16, taking the stock ownership to the 40,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 2,500 for $11.61, making the entire transaction worth $29,025. This insider now owns 402,634 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.01 in the near term. At $12.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.65.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 646.71 million has total of 53,849K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 86,700 K in contrast with the sum of 143,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,530 K and last quarter income was 43,290 K.