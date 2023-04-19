No matter how cynical the overall market is, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.70%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.48, plunging -0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.54 and dropped to $24.03 before settling in for the closing price of $24.49. Within the past 52 weeks, EPRT’s price has moved between $18.88 and $26.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 39.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.10%. With a float of $146.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.84 million.

The firm has a total of 37 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.01, operating margin of +66.64, and the pretax margin is +47.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $413,600. This insider now owns 459,170 shares in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +46.81 while generating a return on equity of 5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 56.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 211.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., EPRT], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 47.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.78. The third major resistance level sits at $25.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.68 billion based on 148,838K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 286,510 K and income totals 134,130 K. The company made 74,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 35,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.