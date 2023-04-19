No matter how cynical the overall market is, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) performance over the last week is recorded 8.74%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $0.238, up 5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.2325 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, FLGC has traded in a range of $0.19-$1.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.40%. With a float of $68.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.61 million.

The firm has a total of 162 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.97, operating margin of -66.13, and the pretax margin is -145.72.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Flora Growth Corp. is 15.13%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -141.01 while generating a return on equity of -78.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flora Growth Corp., FLGC], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3283, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5208. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2625. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2750. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2350, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2075.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.01 million has total of 136,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,170 K in contrast with the sum of -52,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,490 K and last quarter income was -12,530 K.