No matter how cynical the overall market is, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) performance over the last week is recorded 21.93%

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $0.9126, up 13.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $0.9126 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Over the past 52 weeks, VINO has traded in a range of $0.90-$29.67.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 26.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.50%. With a float of $5.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.54

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Looking closely at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 270.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3653. However, in the short run, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5291. Second resistance stands at $1.9083. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5335. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1543.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.35 million has total of 4,424K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,920 K in contrast with the sum of -2,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 441 K and last quarter income was -4,726 K.