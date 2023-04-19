No matter how cynical the overall market is, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.66%

On April 18, 2023, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) opened at $72.15, lower -4.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.34 and dropped to $69.18 before settling in for the closing price of $72.34. Price fluctuations for IIPR have ranged from $70.35 to $171.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 112.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.20% at the time writing. With a float of $25.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.95 million.

The firm has a total of 19 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.01, operating margin of +60.07, and the pretax margin is +55.86.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 97,792. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $97.79, taking the stock ownership to the 213,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN bought 1,000 for $94.22, making the entire transaction worth $94,220. This insider now owns 212,308 shares in total.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.29) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +55.56 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., IIPR], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s (IIPR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.43. The third major resistance level sits at $74.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.04.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Key Stats

There are currently 28,003K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 276,360 K according to its annual income of 154,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,460 K and its income totaled 41,510 K.