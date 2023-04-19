No matter how cynical the overall market is, Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) performance over the last week is recorded 6.98%

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) stock priced at $123.56, up 3.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.17 and dropped to $123.27 before settling in for the closing price of $122.90. MTH’s price has ranged from $62.51 to $122.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.60%. With a float of $35.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.57 million.

The firm has a total of 1921 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.56, operating margin of +20.35, and the pretax margin is +20.49.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 594,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,400 shares at a rate of $110.00, taking the stock ownership to the 44,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $110.22, making the entire transaction worth $551,100. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $7.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meritage Homes Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 26.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meritage Homes Corporation, MTH], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Meritage Homes Corporation’s (MTH) raw stochastic average was set at 99.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $128.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $129.70. The third major resistance level sits at $132.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $120.54.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.63 billion, the company has a total of 36,765K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,292 M while annual income is 992,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,999 M while its latest quarter income was 262,370 K.