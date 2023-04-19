No matter how cynical the overall market is Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) performance over the last week is recorded 10.36%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $6.00, up 5.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.69 and dropped to $5.801 before settling in for the closing price of $6.14. Over the past 52 weeks, MSGM has traded in a range of $2.01-$49.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.40%. With a float of $0.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 million.

In an organization with 133 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.89, operating margin of -246.11, and the pretax margin is -356.82.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Motorsport Games Inc. is 55.09%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 2,948,565. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 441,402 shares at a rate of $6.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,480,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 338,983 for $2.95, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,000. This insider now owns 1,038,983 shares in total.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$4.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$3.73) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -348.59 while generating a return on equity of -188.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Motorsport Games Inc.’s (MSGM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -30.82, a number that is poised to hit -2.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Motorsport Games Inc.’s (MSGM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 407.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.09. However, in the short run, Motorsport Games Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.53. Second resistance stands at $8.55. The third major resistance level sits at $9.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.75.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.27 million has total of 3,527K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,320 K in contrast with the sum of -35,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,770 K and last quarter income was -4,930 K.