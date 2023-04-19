No matter how cynical the overall market is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) performance over the last week is recorded 2.11%

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $328.12, plunging -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $329.89 and dropped to $323.09 before settling in for the closing price of $325.41. Within the past 52 weeks, PH’s price has moved between $230.44 and $364.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.40%. With a float of $127.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 55090 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.65, operating margin of +17.75, and the pretax margin is +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 13,434,498. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 38,098 shares at a rate of $352.63, taking the stock ownership to the 229,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. sold 430 for $351.70, making the entire transaction worth $151,231. This insider now owns 507 shares in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.46) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.68, a number that is poised to hit 5.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

The latest stats from [Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was inferior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.03.

During the past 100 days, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) raw stochastic average was set at 52.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $337.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $297.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $328.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $332.69. The third major resistance level sits at $335.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $321.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $319.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $315.10.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.70 billion based on 128,266K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,862 M and income totals 1,316 M. The company made 4,675 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 395,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.