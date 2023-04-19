No matter how cynical the overall market is Phunware Inc. (PHUN) performance over the last week is recorded -6.12%

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock priced at $0.70, up 0.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.6801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. PHUN’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phunware Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

The latest stats from [Phunware Inc., PHUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1270. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7102. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7350. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7501. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6703, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6552. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6304.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 76.74 million, the company has a total of 103,970K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,790 K while annual income is -50,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,770 K while its latest quarter income was -10,890 K.