No matter how cynical the overall market is, QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) performance over the last week is recorded -13.66%

On April 18, 2023, QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) opened at $13.18, lower -3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.32 and dropped to $12.69 before settling in for the closing price of $13.10. Price fluctuations for QNST have ranged from $8.28 to $18.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 14.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -122.60% at the time writing. With a float of $51.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 791 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.23, operating margin of -0.81, and the pretax margin is -0.99.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QuinStreet Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,488,955. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 88,156 shares at a rate of $16.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,765,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 61,844 for $17.06, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,059. This insider now owns 1,853,673 shares in total.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.90 while generating a return on equity of -1.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QuinStreet Inc. (QNST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.31 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, QuinStreet Inc.’s (QNST) raw stochastic average was set at 4.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.12 in the near term. At $13.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.86.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) Key Stats

There are currently 53,806K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 743.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 582,100 K according to its annual income of -5,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 134,050 K and its income totaled -7,980 K.