No matter how cynical the overall market is, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) performance over the last week is recorded 6.13%

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $52.52, soaring 1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.19 and dropped to $52.40 before settling in for the closing price of $52.21. Within the past 52 weeks, TREX’s price has moved between $38.68 and $67.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 14.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.50%. With a float of $107.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1636 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.53, operating margin of +23.70, and the pretax margin is +22.32.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.69 while generating a return on equity of 29.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.32% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Looking closely at Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.85. However, in the short run, Trex Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.45. Second resistance stands at $53.71. The third major resistance level sits at $54.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $51.87.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.74 billion based on 108,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,106 M and income totals 184,630 K. The company made 192,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.