No matter how cynical the overall market is Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) performance over the last week is recorded -2.36%

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock priced at $30.40, down -2.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.599 and dropped to $29.57 before settling in for the closing price of $30.55. VNOM’s price has ranged from $23.32 to $35.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 38.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 136.60%. With a float of $61.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.38 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.82, operating margin of +77.81, and the pretax margin is +74.27.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Viper Energy Partners LP is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 5,512,752. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 180,000 shares at a rate of $30.63, taking the stock ownership to the 8,812,747 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 180,000 for $30.63, making the entire transaction worth $5,512,752. This insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in total.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.14 while generating a return on equity of 20.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.88% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viper Energy Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Viper Energy Partners LP’s (VNOM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.46. However, in the short run, Viper Energy Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.37. Second resistance stands at $31.00. The third major resistance level sits at $31.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.31.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.82 billion, the company has a total of 163,387K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 866,470 K while annual income is 151,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 203,630 K while its latest quarter income was 21,710 K.