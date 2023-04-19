Now that Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s volume has hit 0.97 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 18, 2023, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) opened at $1.34, higher 25.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.1601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Price fluctuations for CLWT have ranged from $1.01 to $2.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -1.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.60% at the time writing. With a float of $3.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 68 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.63, operating margin of +3.67, and the pretax margin is +4.31.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited is 58.40%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.62 while generating a return on equity of 7.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 27813.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s (CLWT) raw stochastic average was set at 46.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3095, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3928. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5400 in the near term. At $1.6599, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8499. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2301, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0401. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9202.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) Key Stats

There are currently 7,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,390 K according to its annual income of 990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,695 K and its income totaled 2 K.