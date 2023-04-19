Now that Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s volume has hit 0.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

April 18, 2023, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) trading session started at the price of $0.44, that was 15.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. A 52-week range for VINE has been $0.37 – $4.07.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.30%. With a float of $4.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 676. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,710 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 1,659,848 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 64,898 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $25,816. This insider now owns 1,661,558 shares in total.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21

Technical Analysis of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 90807.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s (VINE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7767, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6122. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5331 in the near term. At $0.6162, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6874. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3788, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3076. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2245.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Key Stats

There are 15,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.88 million. As of now, sales total 2,860 K while income totals -15,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 380 K while its last quarter net income were -3,800 K.