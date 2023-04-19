Now that GDS Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 1.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) stock priced at $17.08, up 3.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.23 and dropped to $16.82 before settling in for the closing price of $16.62. GDS’s price has ranged from $8.41 to $36.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 42.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.00%. With a float of $177.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2185 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.35, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is -10.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.64 while generating a return on equity of -5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GDS Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.32 in the near term. At $17.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.50.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.38 billion, the company has a total of 186,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,386 M while annual income is -188,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 354,100 K while its latest quarter income was -25,920 K.