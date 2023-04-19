Now that Spire Global Inc.’s volume has hit 0.76 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $0.6834, up 8.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7875 and dropped to $0.6601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has traded in a range of $0.57-$2.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -153.70%. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 411 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.76, operating margin of -85.40, and the pretax margin is -110.99.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 92,385. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,396 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 10,887,289 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,118 for $1.02, making the entire transaction worth $35,891. This insider now owns 1,153,461 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -111.39 while generating a return on equity of -59.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1631. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7871 in the near term. At $0.8510, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9145. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6597, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5962. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5323.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.28 million has total of 143,977K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,270 K in contrast with the sum of -89,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,390 K and last quarter income was -8,990 K.