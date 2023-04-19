Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Now that Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s volume has hit 0.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Markets

On April 18, 2023, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) opened at $22.21, higher 0.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.42 and dropped to $22.06 before settling in for the closing price of $22.21. Price fluctuations for SBLK have ranged from $16.85 to $33.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 34.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.70% at the time writing. With a float of $96.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.47, operating margin of +41.93, and the pretax margin is +39.39.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.38 while generating a return on equity of 27.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 59.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.43 in the near term. At $22.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.71.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

There are currently 102,857K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,437 M according to its annual income of 566,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 294,800 K and its income totaled 85,800 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A look at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) stock priced at $8.93, down -1.90% from...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Owens Corning (OC) volume hitting the figure of 0.98 million.

Sana Meer -
Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $99.66, up 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) volume exceeds 1.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.27, soaring 0.35% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.