Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) kicked off at the price of $18.19: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

April 18, 2023, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) trading session started at the price of $18.15. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.26 and dropped to $17.95 before settling in for the closing price of $18.19. A 52-week range for OII has been $7.25 – $22.26.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 151.70%. With a float of $98.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

The firm has a total of 9200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.88, operating margin of +5.37, and the pretax margin is +3.83.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Oceaneering International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 161,874. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. of this company sold 9,251 shares at a rate of $17.50, taking the stock ownership to the 79,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 9,500 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $167,011. This insider now owns 30,386 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 76.70% during the next five years compared to 25.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oceaneering International Inc., OII], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 54.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.44. The third major resistance level sits at $18.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.70.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

There are 100,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.82 billion. As of now, sales total 2,066 M while income totals 25,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 536,220 K while its last quarter net income were 23,130 K.