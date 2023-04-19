Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) average volume reaches $1.02M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $14.78, down -2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.78 and dropped to $14.29 before settling in for the closing price of $14.72. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has traded in a range of $11.79-$43.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 1.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -90.00%. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.05, operating margin of +1.94, and the pretax margin is +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 81,000. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $13.50, taking the stock ownership to the 106,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $15.68, making the entire transaction worth $15,680. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.57% during the next five years compared to -13.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.64 in the near term. At $14.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.66.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.10 billion has total of 76,192K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,955 M in contrast with the sum of 22,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,551 M and last quarter income was -57,990 K.