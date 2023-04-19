Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Markets

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock priced at $5.84, down -19.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.27 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $6.08. PHIO’s price has ranged from $3.90 to $17.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.70%. With a float of $1.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 780. In this transaction Interim Executive Chairman of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 74,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Interim Executive Chairman bought 2,000 for $0.39, making the entire transaction worth $780. This insider now owns 72,541 shares in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -70.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.10

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

The latest stats from [Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s (PHIO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.20. The third major resistance level sits at $18.12.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.55 million, the company has a total of 1,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -11,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,731 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Cerus Corporation (CERS) last year’s performance of -43.69% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
On April 18, 2023, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) opened at $2.82, lower -3.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) is expecting -77.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $1.90, up 5.26% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Denbury Inc. (DEN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.54%

Sana Meer -
Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $94.72, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.