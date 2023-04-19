Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock priced at $5.84, down -19.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.27 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $6.08. PHIO’s price has ranged from $3.90 to $17.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.70%. With a float of $1.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 780. In this transaction Interim Executive Chairman of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 74,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Interim Executive Chairman bought 2,000 for $0.39, making the entire transaction worth $780. This insider now owns 72,541 shares in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -70.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.10

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

The latest stats from [Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s (PHIO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.20. The third major resistance level sits at $18.12.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.55 million, the company has a total of 1,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -11,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,731 K.