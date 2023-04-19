Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) last year’s performance of -37.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 18, 2023, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) opened at $53.04, lower -2.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.69 and dropped to $52.52 before settling in for the closing price of $54.83. Price fluctuations for PNFP have ranged from $51.15 to $89.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 16.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.20% at the time writing. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3242 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is 2.21%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 1,773,539. In this transaction CHAIRMAN of this company sold 24,168 shares at a rate of $73.38, taking the stock ownership to the 302,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s CHAIRMAN sold 3 for $82.26, making the entire transaction worth $247. This insider now owns 306,249 shares in total.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.72) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +34.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s (PNFP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.14 in the near term. At $57.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Key Stats

There are currently 76,641K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,790 M according to its annual income of 560,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 533,500 K and its income totaled 137,850 K.