PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is -6.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 18, 2023, PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) opened at $6.46, lower -4.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.51 and dropped to $6.14 before settling in for the closing price of $6.50. Price fluctuations for AGS have ranged from $4.21 to $8.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 7.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.00% at the time writing. With a float of $37.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.75 million.

In an organization with 892 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.59, operating margin of +12.89, and the pretax margin is -3.32.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PlayAGS Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 41,040,380. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 8,208,076 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -2.60 while generating a return on equity of -17.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, PlayAGS Inc.’s (AGS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.01. However, in the short run, PlayAGS Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.41. Second resistance stands at $6.65. The third major resistance level sits at $6.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.91. The third support level lies at $5.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Key Stats

There are currently 37,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 240.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 309,440 K according to its annual income of -8,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 81,740 K and its income totaled 2,540 K.