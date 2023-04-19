Search
Shaun Noe
Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.88%

Company News

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $77.20, plunging -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.31 and dropped to $76.61 before settling in for the closing price of $77.07. Within the past 52 weeks, PFG’s price has moved between $61.05 and $96.17.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -0.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 200.70%. With a float of $241.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19300 workers is very important to gauge.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Principal Financial Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 80,020. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $80.02, taking the stock ownership to the 35,747 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s Director sold 14,033 for $80.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,123,342. This insider now owns 18,245 shares in total.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.53) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +27.51 while generating a return on equity of 36.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 200.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.65% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG)

The latest stats from [Principal Financial Group Inc., PFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.28 million was inferior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s (PFG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.42.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.50 billion based on 242,980K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,492 M and income totals 4,812 M. The company made 3,122 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.

