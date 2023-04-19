ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) last year’s performance of 175.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 18, 2023, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) opened at $2.32, lower -6.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.33 and dropped to $2.1692 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Price fluctuations for PRQR have ranged from $0.53 to $3.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 26.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.30% at the time writing. With a float of $62.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.55, operating margin of -1622.02, and the pretax margin is -1604.83.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 19.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1612.86 while generating a return on equity of -68.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Looking closely at ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.74. However, in the short run, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.28. Second resistance stands at $2.38. The third major resistance level sits at $2.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.96.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

There are currently 80,817K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 178.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,250 K according to its annual income of -68,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 810 K and its income totaled -11,980 K.