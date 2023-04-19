Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) 20 Days SMA touches -4.65%: The odds favor the bear

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $5.47, up 3.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.67 and dropped to $5.46 before settling in for the closing price of $5.44. Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has traded in a range of $2.43-$9.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 12.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.20%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2500 employees.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 37,754. In this transaction CAO & SVP, Human Resources of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.55, taking the stock ownership to the 121,888 shares.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Looking closely at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.76. However, in the short run, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.73. Second resistance stands at $5.80. The third major resistance level sits at $5.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.31.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 387.65 million has total of 65,110K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,717 M in contrast with the sum of -14,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 499,980 K and last quarter income was 3,590 K.