Recent developments with AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.52 cents.

Analyst Insights

On April 18, 2023, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) opened at $167.49, higher 0.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $168.00 and dropped to $166.1975 before settling in for the closing price of $167.38. Price fluctuations for ABC have ranged from $135.14 to $174.63 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 9.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $162.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.19, operating margin of +1.15, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,756,903. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 10,499 shares at a rate of $167.34, taking the stock ownership to the 257,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 10,499 for $150.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,574,850. This insider now owns 257,967 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.64) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.71 while generating a return on equity of 28,805.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.38% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.24, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

The latest stats from [AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ABC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was inferior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $168.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $169.01. The third major resistance level sits at $170.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.40. The third support level lies at $164.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

There are currently 202,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 238,587 M according to its annual income of 1,699 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,847 M and its income totaled 479,750 K.

Trading Directions

