Recent developments with Braskem S.A. (BAK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.67 cents.

On April 18, 2023, Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) opened at $8.05, lower -3.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.12 and dropped to $7.91 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. Price fluctuations for BAK have ranged from $6.26 to $19.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.40% at the time writing. With a float of $101.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8126 employees.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Braskem S.A. is 77.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to -15.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Braskem S.A. (BAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) raw stochastic average was set at 34.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.12 in the near term. At $8.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.81. The third support level lies at $7.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Key Stats

There are currently 451,669K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,696 M according to its annual income of -65,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,609 M and its income totaled -325,050 K.