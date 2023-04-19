Recent developments with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) stock priced at $0.92, down -0.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.94 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. GTE’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.70%. With a float of $341.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.56 million.

In an organization with 336 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 701,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President and CEO bought 150,000 for $0.86, making the entire transaction worth $129,000. This insider now owns 4,042,135 shares in total.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37 and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s (GTE) raw stochastic average was set at 39.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8513, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0887. However, in the short run, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9335. Second resistance stands at $0.9541. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9693. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8977, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8825. The third support level lies at $0.8619 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 320.95 million, the company has a total of 344,614K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 711,390 K while annual income is 139,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 162,640 K while its latest quarter income was 33,280 K.