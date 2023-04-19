Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

Analyst Insights

April 18, 2023, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) trading session started at the price of $176.47, that was -0.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $180.0425 and dropped to $174.01 before settling in for the closing price of $176.65. A 52-week range for JBHT has been $153.92 – $200.64.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 15.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.00%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37151 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.15, operating margin of +8.82, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 1,008,751. In this transaction EVP, CSO of this company sold 5,300 shares at a rate of $190.33, taking the stock ownership to the 32,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, CCO & People/HR sold 7,000 for $186.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,302,160. This insider now owns 77,630 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.83% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 258.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

The latest stats from [J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JBHT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.03 million was superior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.16.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 30.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $178.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $176.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $178.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $182.36. The third major resistance level sits at $184.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.29. The third support level lies at $166.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

There are 103,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.93 billion. As of now, sales total 14,814 M while income totals 969,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,650 M while its last quarter net income were 201,300 K.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is 0.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
On April 18, 2023, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) opened at $152.79, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.07%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) stock priced at $62.74, down -1.21% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Box Inc. (BOX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.18%

Steve Mayer -
Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $27.92, down -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

