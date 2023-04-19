Recent developments with Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.44 cents.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) stock priced at $2.47, down -8.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. FREE’s price has ranged from $2.25 to $7.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.20%. With a float of $34.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.98 million.

In an organization with 745 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.59, operating margin of +4.06, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Whole Earth Brands Inc. is 24.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 1,618,200. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 580,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 8,366,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 120,000 for $2.95, making the entire transaction worth $354,000. This insider now owns 7,786,300 shares in total.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s (FREE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.08. However, in the short run, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.43. Second resistance stands at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.08. The third support level lies at $1.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.52 million, the company has a total of 42,093K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 538,270 K while annual income is -58,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 138,900 K while its latest quarter income was -60,280 K.