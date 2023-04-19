Search
Sana Meer
REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is -13.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $0.3294, up 6.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3427 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Over the past 52 weeks, REE has traded in a range of $0.27-$2.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.90%. With a float of $202.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.82 million.

In an organization with 291 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 21.32%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -50.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 17.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3908, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6922. However, in the short run, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3485. Second resistance stands at $0.3569. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3712. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3258, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3115. The third support level lies at $0.3031 if the price breaches the second support level.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 109.78 million has total of 327,478K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -107,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -27,259 K.

