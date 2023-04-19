Search
Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 653,560 K

On April 18, 2023, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) opened at $17.57, higher 3.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.06 and dropped to $17.53 before settling in for the closing price of $17.41. Price fluctuations for RELY have ranged from $6.66 to $17.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -188.00% at the time writing. With a float of $138.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Remitly Global Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 113,911. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,354 shares at a rate of $15.49, taking the stock ownership to the 4,153,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s EVP, Customer and Culture sold 5,427 for $9.94, making the entire transaction worth $53,955. This insider now owns 286 shares in total.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -188.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

The latest stats from [Remitly Global Inc., RELY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 1.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) raw stochastic average was set at 99.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.39. The third major resistance level sits at $18.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.13.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Key Stats

There are currently 174,190K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 653,560 K according to its annual income of -114,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 191,030 K and its income totaled -19,400 K.

