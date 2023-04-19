Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) with a beta value of 0.99 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.38, soaring 1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.90 and dropped to $68.25 before settling in for the closing price of $68.11. Within the past 52 weeks, QSR’s price has moved between $46.68 and $68.89.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.80%. With a float of $302.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $304.00 million.

The firm has a total of 6400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.99, operating margin of +31.19, and the pretax margin is +21.66.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 17,359,233. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 264,461 shares at a rate of $65.64, taking the stock ownership to the 187,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 21,998 for $65.04, making the entire transaction worth $1,430,756. This insider now owns 177,293 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.74) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.50 while generating a return on equity of 42.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Restaurant Brands International Inc., QSR], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.31. The third major resistance level sits at $69.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.77.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.08 billion based on 311,176K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,505 M and income totals 1,008 M. The company made 1,689 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 229,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.