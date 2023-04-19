SEI Investments Company (SEIC) last year’s performance of 2.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) stock priced at $58.20, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.86 and dropped to $58.05 before settling in for the closing price of $58.02. SEIC’s price has ranged from $46.30 to $64.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.30%. With a float of $110.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4805 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.23, operating margin of +23.80, and the pretax margin is +30.64.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of SEI Investments Company is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 877,844. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 15,659 shares at a rate of $56.06, taking the stock ownership to the 8,568,128 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 10,546 for $60.22, making the entire transaction worth $635,060. This insider now owns 6,447 shares in total.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.91 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SEI Investments Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.46 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, SEI Investments Company’s (SEIC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.94.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.89 billion, the company has a total of 134,264K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,991 M while annual income is 475,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 456,590 K while its latest quarter income was 112,220 K.