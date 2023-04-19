ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) volume exceeds 0.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 18, 2023, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) opened at $51.66, lower -3.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.66 and dropped to $47.16 before settling in for the closing price of $51.88. Price fluctuations for SFBS have ranged from $49.66 to $93.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.90% at the time writing. With a float of $49.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.33 million.

The firm has a total of 571 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 140,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $56.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,374,831 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $55.99, making the entire transaction worth $139,975. This insider now owns 2,500 shares in total.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +43.02 while generating a return on equity of 20.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ServisFirst Bancshares Inc., SFBS], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s (SFBS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.19. The third major resistance level sits at $56.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) Key Stats

There are currently 54,398K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 592,670 K according to its annual income of 251,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 177,240 K and its income totaled 67,720 K.