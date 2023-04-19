SES AI Corporation (SES) is -29.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) stock priced at $2.23, down -6.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. SES’s price has ranged from $2.15 to $9.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $213.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.64 million.

In an organization with 200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 30,835. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 11,495 shares at a rate of $2.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,434,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,795 for $3.28, making the entire transaction worth $35,371. This insider now owns 1,445,718 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SES AI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 20.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 1.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.19. However, in the short run, SES AI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.23. Second resistance stands at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. The third support level lies at $1.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 776.64 million, the company has a total of 349,812K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -50,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -8,647 K.