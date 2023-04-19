Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) last year’s performance of 29.26% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) stock priced at $170.07, up 2.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $172.94 and dropped to $169.0973 before settling in for the closing price of $168.03. SLAB’s price has ranged from $109.44 to $194.68 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 292.80%. With a float of $31.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.42, operating margin of +11.65, and the pretax margin is +12.35.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 145,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 912 shares at a rate of $160.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,351 for $145.00, making the entire transaction worth $195,895. This insider now owns 6,820 shares in total.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 292.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 122.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)

Looking closely at Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.37.

During the past 100 days, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (SLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 64.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.59. However, in the short run, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $173.31. Second resistance stands at $175.05. The third major resistance level sits at $177.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $169.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $167.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $165.62.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.54 billion, the company has a total of 31,996K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,024 M while annual income is 91,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 257,330 K while its latest quarter income was 25,360 K.