Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.28% last month.

April 18, 2023, Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) trading session started at the price of $16.97, that was -4.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.97 and dropped to $16.07 before settling in for the closing price of $16.97. A 52-week range for SFNC has been $16.34 – $26.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.30%. With a float of $125.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3202 workers is very important to gauge.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Simmons First National Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Simmons First National Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 172,950. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $23.06, taking the stock ownership to the 132,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $22.96, making the entire transaction worth $229,600. This insider now owns 139,975 shares in total.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +24.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

The latest stats from [Simmons First National Corporation, SFNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Simmons First National Corporation’s (SFNC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.32. The third major resistance level sits at $17.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.52. The third support level lies at $14.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Key Stats

There are 127,154K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.12 billion. As of now, sales total 1,032 M while income totals 256,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 309,230 K while its last quarter net income were 83,260 K.