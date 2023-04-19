SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) posted a 0.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 18, 2023, SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) opened at $15.08, lower -2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.08 and dropped to $14.63 before settling in for the closing price of $15.20. Price fluctuations for SLRC have ranged from $12.08 to $17.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.90% at the time writing. With a float of $50.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.55 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.29, operating margin of +45.69, and the pretax margin is +13.01.

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SLR Investment Corp. is 7.69%, while institutional ownership is 34.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 552,663. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 34,628 shares at a rate of $15.96, taking the stock ownership to the 3,267,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s insider bought 34,628 for $15.96, making the entire transaction worth $552,663. This insider now owns 3,440,400 shares in total.

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.01 while generating a return on equity of 1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.20% during the next five years compared to -5.07% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.21 million, its volume of 0.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SLR Investment Corp.’s (SLRC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.01 in the near term. At $15.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.11.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) Key Stats

There are currently 54,555K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 804.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 177,510 K according to its annual income of 18,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,150 K and its income totaled 19,000 K.