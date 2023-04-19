Sonos Inc. (SONO) is expecting 13.60% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 18, 2023, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) trading session started at the price of $20.40, that was 0.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.54 and dropped to $20.23 before settling in for the closing price of $20.33. A 52-week range for SONO has been $13.65 – $26.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sonos Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 17,638. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $19.49, taking the stock ownership to the 23,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Director sold 12,792 for $19.24, making the entire transaction worth $246,176. This insider now owns 42,671 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.4) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sonos Inc. (SONO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Looking closely at Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 80.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. However, in the short run, Sonos Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.60. Second resistance stands at $20.72. The third major resistance level sits at $20.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.98.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are 127,348K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.65 billion. As of now, sales total 1,752 M while income totals 67,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 672,580 K while its last quarter net income were 75,190 K.