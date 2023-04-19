Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) volume exceeds 0.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.35, soaring 1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.465 and dropped to $15.08 before settling in for the closing price of $15.25. Within the past 52 weeks, SSYS’s price has moved between $11.03 and $22.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.40%. With a float of $55.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2062 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.28, operating margin of -9.28, and the pretax margin is -2.75.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Stratasys Ltd. is 14.31%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.47 while generating a return on equity of -3.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

Looking closely at Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Stratasys Ltd.’s (SSYS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.12. However, in the short run, Stratasys Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.57. Second resistance stands at $15.71. The third major resistance level sits at $15.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.80.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.08 billion based on 68,401K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 651,480 K and income totals -28,970 K. The company made 159,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.