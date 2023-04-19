Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) last year’s performance of -71.15% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $8.03, down -2.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.09 and dropped to $7.62 before settling in for the closing price of $7.96. Over the past 52 weeks, SG has traded in a range of $6.10-$29.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 22.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.20%. With a float of $94.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5952 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.85, operating margin of -35.00, and the pretax margin is -40.22.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Sweetgreen Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 1,458,300. In this transaction Chief Concept Officer of this company sold 195,745 shares at a rate of $7.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 5,399 for $9.14, making the entire transaction worth $49,347. This insider now owns 144,375 shares in total.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -40.51 while generating a return on equity of -31.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sweetgreen Inc.’s (SG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

Looking closely at Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Sweetgreen Inc.’s (SG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.20. However, in the short run, Sweetgreen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.04. Second resistance stands at $8.30. The third major resistance level sits at $8.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.10.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 887.15 million has total of 111,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 470,110 K in contrast with the sum of -190,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 118,570 K and last quarter income was -53,810 K.