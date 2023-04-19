SWK (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.) climbed 1.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) stock priced at $80.12, up 1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.37 and dropped to $79.86 before settling in for the closing price of $79.65. SWK’s price has ranged from $70.24 to $147.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -88.70%. With a float of $147.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 54200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.21, operating margin of +5.39, and the pretax margin is +0.22.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 221,282. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of this company sold 2,581 shares at a rate of $85.73, taking the stock ownership to the 36,352 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Interim CFO sold 5,248 for $80.80, making the entire transaction worth $424,044. This insider now owns 17,993 shares in total.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.01 while generating a return on equity of 1.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.60% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

Looking closely at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) raw stochastic average was set at 37.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.77. However, in the short run, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $81.59. Second resistance stands at $82.23. The third major resistance level sits at $83.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $78.57.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.37 billion, the company has a total of 153,055K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,947 M while annual income is 170,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,987 M while its latest quarter income was -125,200 K.