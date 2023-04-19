T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 93.38%

On April 17, 2023, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) opened at $3.70, higher 1.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $3.75. Price fluctuations for IDAI have ranged from $1.75 to $40.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.30% at the time writing. With a float of $3.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 78 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.73, operating margin of -224.30, and the pretax margin is -224.15.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T Stamp Inc. is 38.48%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -224.54 while generating a return on equity of -453.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 395.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 194.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.10 in the near term. At $4.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. The third support level lies at $2.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Key Stats

There are currently 4,854K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,390 K according to its annual income of -12,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 510 K and its income totaled -4,040 K.