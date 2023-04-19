Search
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) plunged -5.63 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.84, plunging -5.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Within the past 52 weeks, TCBP’s price has moved between $1.34 and $78.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -148.70%. With a float of $2.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76 workers is very important to gauge.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 11.74%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000. This insider now owns 382,963 shares in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -686.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -23.23 and is forecasted to reach -4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

The latest stats from [TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, TCBP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was superior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.5731, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.4985. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9900.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.56 million based on 950K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,720 K and income totals -18,670 K. The company made 495 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.

