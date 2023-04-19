The RealReal Inc. (REAL) posted a 0.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.20, plunging -3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, REAL’s price has moved between $1.04 and $7.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 34.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.70%. With a float of $94.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.58 million.

The firm has a total of 3468 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.19, operating margin of -31.27, and the pretax margin is -32.52.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Luxury Goods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The RealReal Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 19,395. In this transaction President of this company sold 14,054 shares at a rate of $1.38, taking the stock ownership to the 642,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20, when Company’s President sold 11,787 for $1.47, making the entire transaction worth $17,359. This insider now owns 656,892 shares in total.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -32.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.60% during the next five years compared to -25.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The RealReal Inc., REAL], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, The RealReal Inc.’s (REAL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3616, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7409. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0733.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 118.11 million based on 99,248K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 603,490 K and income totals -196,450 K. The company made 159,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.